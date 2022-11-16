2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched for Rs 7.12 lakh

Bike India

Kawasaki have launched the 2023 Ninja 650 for Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom), a Rs 51,000 hike over the outgoing model has introduced attraction control that can be switched off.

The new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains the same in terms of visual treatment and mechanical albeit the traction control feature with two levels. There are two modes of traction control, one activates and takes over in an intermediate manner and the other is proactive, engaging earlier. They can be switched off as well. The traction control mechanism is shared with Versys 650 as well. Other changes include slight tweaks to the Lime Green paint job.

Mechanically, the steel trellis frame houses the same 649-cc, parallel twin engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch, the engine makes a good 68 hp and 64 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are done by a telescopic fork up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Brakes bite on an axially mounted 300 mm twin disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The Ninja 650 comes shod with 17-inch Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2. The bike is 2115 mm long, 740 mm wide, 1145 mm tall with a wheelbase of 1410 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm. It tips the scales at 196 kg with a fuel tank of up to 15 litres. A seat height of 790 mm seems accommodating to riders of all shapes and sizes. The bike gets a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

The bike will lock horns with the Trident 660, Honda CBR650R and CF Moto 650 to name a few.

