Royal Enfield Himalayan Wins IMOTY 2024

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has clinched the Indian Motorcycle of the Year award at the latest edition of the IMOTY 2024.

A total of seven bikes were shortlisted for the prestigious IMOTY Award, including the Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Karizma XMR, KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Triumph Scrambler 400X, and last but not the least, the TVS Apache RTR 310.

Coming out on top above the entire competition was the amazing Royal Enfield Himalayan which made sense after all the things it had to offer the buyer. Following up closely behind was the Triumph Scrambler 400X that bagged the first runner-up spot followed by the KTM 390 Duke in third place.

The process and responsibility of picking a winner was shared among a jury that consisted of a group of experienced senior journalists from different publications all over the nation. The motorcycles were scrutinized over factors such as performance, practicality, design, technology, comfort, frugality, price, and value for money. The jury included our very own Aspi Bathena (Editor, Bike India) and Joshua Varghese (Senior Correspondent, Bike India)

The Royal Enfield Himalayan uses the new “Sherpa 450” that is the 452-cc liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve single-cylinder that makes a healthy 40 hp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The feature list include a single round colour TFT console that is capable of displaying analogue, digital or full map layout. The Himalayan also has a 43-mm Showa USD separate function fork up front and a linked monoshock that is preload-adjustable at the rear. The Himalayan comes with a 320-mm disc up front and a 270-mm at the rear. It is equipped with a 21-inch rim at the front and a 17-inch at the rear, both spoked alloys. The fuel tank is a generous 17 litres. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan starts at Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Charan Karthik