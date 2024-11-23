Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review – Vibe Check

With the launch of the Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield have wrapped up the year of the Classic well.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Royal Enfield motorcycles have found favour among custom builders worldwide. At motorcycle shows and festivals we have seen some lovely examples of bobbers, scramblers and café racers. It appears Royal Enfield have been taking notes because the Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-inspired production model based on the Classic 350.

There are enough visual changes to set the Goan apart from the Classic it is based on. In recent times, Royal Enfield have offered some vivid colour schemes but with the Goan they have gone a step further. Although the colours on offer are among the most lively choices available in the country, it is the detailing that makes this motorcycle special. Regardless of which colour one may choose, there is a subtle layer of intricate detailing on the fuel tank. Royal Enfield’s choice of offering a modern version of whitewall tyres is an excellent idea and they go well with the colour-matched rims. For the first time in a Classic, rims that can run tubeless tyres are on offer but the Goan uses a 16-inch unit at the rear and a 19-inch wheel at the front. The L-shaped air valves are a personal favourite because they add to convenience. From the fit-and-finish to the quality of parts, the Goan lives up to international standards.

The saddle is new and plush but unlike a pure bobber, a pillion seat is available for the Goan. Along with the new handlebar, one gets a relaxed riding position where the foot-pegs are placed neutrally and the reach to the handlebar is reasonable too. The seat height is 750 mm which is 55 mm lower than the Classic and as far as comfort goes, this is easily the most comfortable Royal Enfield 350 today.

There are no changes to the engine or transmission but the new silencer gives this motorcycle its own unique soundtrack, one that does play well on the ears. The Goan also uses a 349-cc, two-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The transmission is the same five-speed unit; the ratios and final drive gearing appear to be the same as the Classic 350. Despite having a smaller wheel at the rear, the Goan’s performance is nearly identical to the Classic’s. One of the reasons for that is with more sidewall for the rear tyre, the effective radius of the 16-inch wheel is nearly identical to that of the Classic’s 18-inch rear wheel.

That extra bit of tyre also contributes to additional comfort over bumps and the like, which allows the Goan to return a ride that is more plush than any of the other 350s. It is worth noting that RE claim the damping is different but the travel at the rear has increased a bit. With regard to handling, there is not much to set the Goan apart from the Classic it is based on. It is agile enough to change direction quickly and the only notable change on that front is a marginal difference in the way the front end feels which we believe is a consequence of the extremely relaxed handlebar. However, it does not take anything away from an enjoyable ride experience. With no complaints about braking precision and power, it is easy to have a fun ride astride this motorcycle. It gives the rider the confidence to go fast but the Goan’s purpose is to offer a leisurely yet stylish ride through the landscape of life. That it does brilliantly.

Some say the Goan was not necessary, that it could have been a variant. Others will be happy that Royal Enfield are offering a motorcycle like this straight off the production line. Be that as it may, as a motorcycle the Goan is an attractive machine that is easy and comfortable to ride and for those who know what they want, it’s a dream come true. The pricing for this piece of retro-modern machinery starts from Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom). If you like the way it looks and rides, you should get one.