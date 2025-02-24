Royal Enfield Flying Flea Showcased in India

First unveiled at EICMA 2024, the electric Royal Enfield Flying Flea has finally been showcased in India.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea is an all-electric bike inspired by the war-going machine of the same name. The new model set for production is also named the FF.C6, paying tribute to tradition, and harking back to the original Royal Enfield Flying Flea from the 1940s. The FF.C6, then, was used in battle. The bikes were delivered to troops by literally dropping them from aircraft. The term “flying” probably stuck because the bikes were dropped with the help of parachutes. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is inspired by the original but also has several modern elements which give it a personality of its own.

The electric bike, paying homage to its namesake, features a contemporary interpretation of the original Flying Flea’s front suspension, incorporating a forged aluminum Girder fork and mudguard. The Girder fork was an iconic element of early motorcycle design. Unlike a conventional telescopic fork, the Girder fork minimizes flex under braking, improves stability, and delivers a unique and precise steering feel that is both responsive and smooth. The Royal Enfield Flying Flea has a round TFT display which has features including Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and real-time vehicle diagnostics.

We quite like the design and aesthetics of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea and look forward to seeing the final form of this EV on Indian roads and, hopefully, in our long-term fleet as well.

