Royal Enfield Adventurer XT Collection Launched

Royal Enfield have launched the Adventurer XT collection, a line of high-performance riding gear tailored for extreme adventure riders. They claim that the set has been designed to tackle sub-zero temperatures, torrential rains and rugged terrain This collection highlights Royal Enfield’s commitment to offering premium riding gear at reasonable prices.. The Adventurer XT collection is CE class AA certified and is made out of SuperFabric, which is known for its abrasion, stain and cut resistance. They are priced at Rs 24,950 for the jacket and Rs 15,950 for the pants.

The Adventurer XT collection comes in three colours which are Black, Olive and Teal and have the following features:

The jacket is equipped with Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 protectors for shoulders, elbows, and back. It also gets Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 1 armour for the chest.

The gear is made from softshell fabric for flexibility and comfort combined with SuperFabric® for maximum durability.

It also offers a detachable winter liner and 100 per cent laminated waterproof shell with rain protection.

The fit is adjustable because there are stretch panels and there are options for ventilation too.

Other useful features include multiple waterproof pockets, reflective detailing for enhanced visibility, and a secure lacing system for superior fit and adjustability.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield said, “The Adventurer XT collection reflects our dedication to enhancing the riding experience for every type of riding enthusiast. When it comes to adventure riding, we understand the number of elements that come into play from challenging terrains to unforgiving weather conditions. By integrating innovative materials with our passion for functional yet refined aesthetics, we have created an incredibly resilient collection of elite riding gear that riders can rely on in the most extreme conditions.”

Read More: Yamaha R15 Crosses 10 Lakh Production Milestone