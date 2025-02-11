Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Royal Enfield Adventurer XT Collection Launched

by Leave a Comment

Royal Enfield have launched the Adventurer XT collection, a line of high-performance riding gear tailored for extreme adventure riders. They claim that the set has been designed to tackle sub-zero temperatures, torrential rains and rugged terrain This collection highlights Royal Enfield’s commitment to offering premium riding gear at reasonable prices.. The Adventurer XT collection is CE class AA certified and is made out of SuperFabric, which is known for its abrasion, stain and cut resistance. They are priced at Rs 24,950 for the jacket and Rs 15,950 for the pants.

The Adventurer XT collection comes in three colours which are Black, Olive and Teal and have the following features:

  • The jacket is equipped with Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 2 protectors for shoulders, elbows, and back. It also gets Royal Enfield Ergo Pro Tech Level 1 armour for the chest.
  • The gear is made from softshell fabric for flexibility and comfort combined with SuperFabric® for maximum durability.
  • It also offers a detachable winter liner and 100 per cent  laminated waterproof shell with rain protection.
  • The fit is adjustable because there are stretch panels and there are options for ventilation too.
  • Other useful features include multiple waterproof pockets, reflective detailing for enhanced visibility, and a secure lacing system for superior fit and adjustability.

Commenting on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield said, “The Adventurer XT collection reflects our dedication to enhancing the riding experience for every type of riding enthusiast. When it comes to adventure riding, we understand the number of elements that come into play from challenging terrains to unforgiving weather conditions. By integrating innovative materials with our passion for functional yet refined aesthetics, we have created an incredibly resilient collection of elite riding gear that riders can rely on in the most extreme conditions.” 

Read More: Yamaha R15 Crosses 10 Lakh Production Milestone

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Riding on the Wind
2025 BMW R 18 Line-up Revealed
Simple One: Simply Convenient

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap