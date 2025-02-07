Yamaha R15 Crosses 10 Lakh Production Milestone

The Yamaha R15 came out in 2008, which is hard to believe, as the motorcycle shows no sign of slowing down, both literally as every generation was faster than the previous one and metaphorically as it has crossed the 10-lakh production milestone. While commuter motorcycles hit the 10-lakh mark every year, it is a truly remarkable achievement from Yamaha India, as the R15 has always been a premium motorcycle.

A premium bike the Yamaha R15 may have been, but it was always the most affordable and beginner-friendly supersport machine on the market. Here’s a quick look at different generations of the Yamaha R15 as it shaped the Indian supersport market:

Yamaha R15 V1 (2008-2011)

The OG Yamaha R15 came out in 2008, when there was absolutely nothing in the market that could hold a candle to it, and we remember people complaining about the skinny 100-section rear tyre, though it was a specially-developed MRF Zapper S with much softer compound than usual, which gave the Yamaha R15 its legendary cornering capabilities.

Yamaha R15 V1 V2.0 (2011-2018)

The second generation of the Yamaha R15 did get wider rear tyre, along with a host of other changes such as a new ECU, higher seat height with split seats, new swingarm which lengthened the wheelbase, a rear mudguard and led tail lights. It retained every bit of what made it a Yamaha R15 though.

Yamaha R15 V1 V3.0 (2018-2021)

The third generation of the Yamaha R15 received a complete redesign, with the looks mimicking its contemporary R1, but it also gained the VVA engine, slip-and-assist clutch, USD fork, all-LED lighting and once again, wider tyres. The third-gen also spawned the naked version, the Yamaha MT-15, which was launched a year later in India.

Yamaha R15 V1 V4.0 (2021-present)

The fourth-generation of teh Yamaha R15 opted for an evolutionary approach rather than a revolutionary one, and it is largely similar to the V3.0 which is sold alongside the V4, though the V4 gets traction control, quickshifter and ride modes. We expect the fifth generation to do something revolutionary yet again.