Ultraviolette f77 SuperStreet Launched

Ultraviolette are an electric bike manufacturer based in India. Known for their aircraft and jet inspired designs, they’re back within a year for the launch of  the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet.

Ultraviolette SuperStreet Stellar White

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is here, only four months short of a year from their previous launch, the Ultraviolette F77. The new Ultraviolette F77 SupetStreet claims to be better and bolder where performance on the streets are considered, given the name, we can only assume so. The new EV comes equipped with three levels of traction and up to 10 dynamic regen modes.

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet gets a 10.2 kWh battery pack which manages to deliver a peak output of 40.2 hp. This electric bike is a torque machine generating up to 100 Nm of peak torque. This means the bike can be propelled from zero to 60 in just 2.8 seconds. The claimed top speed of this electric monster is 155 km/h and yet it has an IDC claimed range of 323 km. The bike provides an upright posture making it better for a street-oriented use. It also has a plethora of features like hill hold, three-level traction control and dynamic stability control.

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet is available in four colours across two variants, the SuperStreet and the SuperStreet Recon. The bike is available for bookings at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 lakh with deliveries commencing in March 2025.

Read more: UVLYNC: Charge any electric two-wheeler with an electric car charger.

