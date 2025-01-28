Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Ultraviolette Paving the Path to Easier EV Adoption in India

by Leave a Comment

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette may have just made the adoption of electric two-wheelers easier in India.

India is the largest consumer of two-wheelers globally, and the goal set by our government is to increase the electric vehicle adoption. Ultraviolette are one of the major brands in the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) space and they have just developed a solution which could help propogate electric two-wheelers by giving access to the much larger charging infrastructure standard.

Ultraviolette call this product the UVLYNC (like UV link) which is a CCS Type-2 charging interface which enables compatibility between the electric two-wheelers and all AC car chargers. Ultraviolette chose not to limit this product to only their brand as it aligns with their goal of increasing electric two-wheeler adoption in India. UVLYNC will be available to owners of other electric two-wheeler brands as well and, thus, can lead to all two-wheeler EVs using the chargers and infrastructure of their four-wheeled EV counterparts.

Ultraviolette targeted the main issue which limits further adoption of electric two-wheelers: the lack of a standard charging interface. With UVLYNC, there is now a cost-effective solution for all electric two-wheelers to use the existing and constantly growing charging infrastructure. Now, full credit to Ultraviolette, all the electric two-wheeler manufacturers and all their customers can have more peace of mind when someone asks, “What if you run out of charge?” The answer is simple: find the next charging station, plug in, wait, and then it’s good to go. This development has now unlocked more convenient inter-city travel for electric two-wheelers and is definitely a stepping-stone towards furtheringEV adoption in our country.

Read more: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: First Ride Review

p.chhabra@nextgenpublishing.net'

Pavit Chhabra – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Two-wheeled Tasting Tour
Ampere Magnus Neo Launched
The Ather 450X Updated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap