Ultraviolette Paving the Path to Easier EV Adoption in India

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette may have just made the adoption of electric two-wheelers easier in India.

India is the largest consumer of two-wheelers globally, and the goal set by our government is to increase the electric vehicle adoption. Ultraviolette are one of the major brands in the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) space and they have just developed a solution which could help propogate electric two-wheelers by giving access to the much larger charging infrastructure standard.

Ultraviolette call this product the UVLYNC (like UV link) which is a CCS Type-2 charging interface which enables compatibility between the electric two-wheelers and all AC car chargers. Ultraviolette chose not to limit this product to only their brand as it aligns with their goal of increasing electric two-wheeler adoption in India. UVLYNC will be available to owners of other electric two-wheeler brands as well and, thus, can lead to all two-wheeler EVs using the chargers and infrastructure of their four-wheeled EV counterparts.

Ultraviolette targeted the main issue which limits further adoption of electric two-wheelers: the lack of a standard charging interface. With UVLYNC, there is now a cost-effective solution for all electric two-wheelers to use the existing and constantly growing charging infrastructure. Now, full credit to Ultraviolette, all the electric two-wheeler manufacturers and all their customers can have more peace of mind when someone asks, “What if you run out of charge?” The answer is simple: find the next charging station, plug in, wait, and then it’s good to go. This development has now unlocked more convenient inter-city travel for electric two-wheelers and is definitely a stepping-stone towards furtheringEV adoption in our country.

