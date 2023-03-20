Royal Enfield 650 Twins Get Cast Alloy Wheels and Other Updates

The Royal Enfield 650 twins have received significant updates for 2023. The revised Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 now feature a host of new changes including cast alloy wheels; which owners have been asking for since the 650s were first introduced.

In addition to new wheels, there are other changes on offer as well. The Interceptor 650 gets as many as four new colours while the Continental GT gets two new paint schemes. Following the popular reception of the Super Meteor 650, some of that motorcycle’s kit has also made its way into the new Royal Enfield 650 twins. Also, the engine and exhaust system have been given an all-black treatment.

The LED headlamp is similar to the one in the Super, as are the rotary switchgear, and the chunky and adjustable clutch and brake levers. The new 650s also use the same handlebar grips as the Super Meteor.

To round it off, they have included a USB charging port as standard. Although both motorcycles get cast alloy wheels, the choice of tyres are different. Both do get tubeless tyres but while the Interceptor receives CEAT rubber as standard, the Continental gets Vredestein Centauro ST tyres. That should help make puncture woes easier. The updated motorcycles comply with the new BS6-II OBD2 requirements as well.

Bookings are open at all Royal Enfield dealerships. The Interceptor starts from Rs 3.03 lakh while the Continental GT 650 costs from Rs 3.19 lakh; both ex-showroom.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

