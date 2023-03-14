Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Gets USD Forks

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the 2023 series of Pulsar NS motorcycles. Bajaj has updated the hardware on the Pulsar NS motorcycles as part of the 2023 update. The update includes USD front forks and dual-channel ABS for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and NS160 as standard.

The 2023 Pulsar NS200 and NS160 maintain the same design language. The company has upgraded this product by adding Upside Down (USD) forks and making small changes to the graphics with a new contrast colour. For added safety, the manufacturer has also added dual-channel ABS. The Pulsar NS200 and NS160’s semi-digital instrument cluster is still present but now has a gear indicator as well.

With all of these modifications, the Pulsar NS200 is 3 kg lighter and the NS160 is 1 kg heavier than their respective predecessors.





The brand hasn’t altered the engine specifications. The 199.5-cc, liquid-cooled motor continues to produce 24 hp at 9,750 rpm and a torque of 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm. While the NS160 with a 160cc oil-cooled engine produces 17.2 hp at 9,750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. With this engine, a six-speed transmission is available on the NS200 and a five-speed transmission is present on the NS160. Bajaj claims a mileage of 45 km/l on the NS160, while the NS200 is said to deliver 37 km/l.

The Pulsar NS200 has been one of the most talked-about motorcycles in the business ever since its release in 2012. It still has one of the most outrageous designs despite having seen zero design modifications since its debut.

With the new update, the NS200 is now available for Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and the NS160 is available for Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story by: Vaibhav Kashyap



