Racing DNA, Now Updated

The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is now over 10 years old but still remains one of the best motorcycles in the 160-cc segment. It now gets its most comprehensive update yet.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The TVS Apache RTR is a motorcycle that has aged quite well over the years. Even now, this 160-cc bike remains a relevant choice in its segment. For 2023, TVS have given the two-valve (2V) Apache RTR 160 a slew of updates, including new design elements, graphics, features, and more power.

Cosmetically, the bike gets a black windscreen, a new headlight and tail-light design with an LED set-up, and daytime running lights (DRL) in the front. TVS have re-designed the fuel-tank and the engine cowl to make them sharper in order to reduce drag and have also added tank scoops to channel hot air away from the engine.

The highlight of the updates that the RTR 160 2V receives is the fully digital display that is now standard on the 2V series. It replaces the old analogue rpm meter. The top variant of the RTR 160 2V line-up even gets a Bluetooth-enabled (TVS SmartXonnect) instrument cluster that facilitates access to useful information such as SMS and call alerts as well as turn-by-turn navigation. Besides those, it also displays the top speed achieved, the average speed, and a 0-60 km/h timer.

Mechanically, the RTR 160 2V now receives the BS-VI Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RTFI) system and a new feature dubbed “Glide Through Technology” (GTT), which allows the rider to get the bike moving with just a slow release of the clutch, with absolutely no throttle input. This has been designed to be helpful in slow-moving traffic in cities. We actually tested this on a gradient and found it to be a useful feature.

Another addition to the list of features now is the option of choosing from among three riding modes: Rain, Urban, and Sport. The Rain and Urban modes limit the 159.7-cc, air-cooled engine’s power, torque, and top speed to 13.32 hp at 8,000 rpm, 12.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, and 103 km/h respectively. Switch to Sport and things become exciting as the bike gets full access to its 16.04 hp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm—which is exactly when you feel the racing characteristic of this bike come to life as the motor happily revs all the way to the red-line, the smooth five-speed gearbox helping it to top out close to 120 km/h. Furthermore, along with the change in power delivery, the riding modes also alter how early or late the anti-lock braking system (ABS) kicks in. The best part is that these modes can be toggled on the go by simply pressing the “mode” button with the throttle closed.

Equipment-wise, the bike still gets the standard telescopic forks at the front and twin inverted gas-charged, five-step-adjustable shock-absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 270-mm petal disc brake with ABS only at the front wheel and a disc brake at the rear. The feedback from the brakes is decent and gives you a good idea of how well the motorcycle can come to a complete stop, aided by TVS’ grippy Remora tyres that come wrapped around a 90/90-17 front wheel and a 110/80-17 rear one.

The short wheelbase of the RTR makes it nimble and very easy to manoeuvre through city traffic without breaking a sweat. Its ergonomics and the seating position are just perfect for that. Having said that, we feel the RTR 160 2V hits the overall value-for-money mark as compared to the competition with its price tag and features.

TVS offer the Apache RTR 160 2V with five colours to choose from: Pearl White, Gloss Black, Racing Red, Matte Blue, and Thunder Grey. The price starts from Rs 1.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant equipped with SmartXonnect.