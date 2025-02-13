OBD2B-Compliant 2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have launched the OBD2B-Compliant 2025 Honda Shine 125 and prices start from Rs 84,493 (ex-showroom).

Powering the new Honda Shine 125 is a 123.94-cc engine which delivers 10.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It also gets an idling stop system which helps enhance fuel efficiency.

The Honda Shine 125 gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which tells the rider about real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator, Eco indicator and a USB Type-C charging port. It also gets a 90-mm wide rear tyre and comes in six colours which are Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

The Honda Shine 125 comes in two variants, Drum and Disc, priced at Rs 84,493 and Rs 89,245 (ex-showroom) respectively.

Introducing the OBD2B Shine 125, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of OBD2B-compliant Shine 125. Since its debut in 2006, the Shine has remained the most loved motorcycle in its segment, earning the trust of millions of Indian customers. Over the years, it has consistently set new standards for performance, comfort, and reliability. We are thrilled to introduce the latest Shine 125 with upgraded features that enhance its practicality and appeal, meeting the aspirations of today’s riders.”

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to launch the new Shine 125, a motorcycle that continues to set new benchmarks in the 125cc commuter segment. With the latest OBD2B compliant engine and a host of new features like a fully digital instrument cluster, idling stop system, and USB C-type charging port, the new Shine 125 enhances convenience and practicality for Indian customers. We are confident that Naye India ki Amazing Shine will surely appeal buyers and further strengthen its legacy in the market.”

The Honda Shine 125 will take on the TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor and the Hero Glamour 125.

