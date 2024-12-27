New Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched in India

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 was launched in India at Rs 8,89,000 (ex-showroom), Delhi.

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 features a major styling update, an upgraded chassis and extra technology. The bike has a Marzocchi USD fork with fork protectors and an aluminium swingarm along with Marzocchi rear suspension units. No mechanical changes have been made to the engine of the Speed Twin 900. The same one powering the older version is present here as well developing 64.1 hp at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm at 3,800 rpm. There are two riding modes, Road and Rain, with the latter offering a gentle throttle response. Also, there is no quick-shifter which should be good news for the purists among us.

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes shod with Michelin Road Classic tyres. Braking is managed by a Triumph-branded four-piston radial caliper at the front which bites on a larger 320-mm disc. The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets 3 colours. Pure white with blue and orange stripes on the tank, phantom black tank with dark grey stripes and gold accents or a classy aluminium silver design with a splash of red framing the Triumph logo. There are a few optionals including cruise control, heated grips, waxed panniers and other parts that bring a custom vibe to your retro cruiser/racer. Customers can configure their motorcycles on triumphmotorcycles.in and they will reach dealerships in December 2024.

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is a favourite among those who want to upgrade to a premium, big, retro-modern motorcycle and despite having no mechanical updates to the engine, its popularity may remain intact. Primarily because it has no direct rivals in that space. The Kawasaki Z900RS could have been a good alternative but it is priced at almost double the cost of this motorcycle.

Story: Ajit Menon M