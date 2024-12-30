New Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled at Intermot

New Ducati Multistrada V2 set to revolutionize the ADV industry.

The new Ducati Multistrada V2 has been launched at the Intermot, the Cologne motorcycle trade show and it aims to revolutionize the ADV industry. The 2025 model has the same 19-inch front wheel which can take on the roughest conditions but has been redesigned for significant achievements in lightness, agility and rideability for its riders.

Ducati engineers have not been kidding around and they have been able to make the new Multistrada weigh 18 kg less than the previous model giving it a weight of 199 kg.

The sculptors of the Multistrada have not veered off the path of the Multistrada family and it gets the ever-present beak albeit a shorter one. The V2 focusses attention on the design and functionality. Aerodynamic solutions have been integrated to protect the rider from the elements and to take the heat away from the riders’ legs. Special mention to the windshield which has integrated deflectors.

Ergonomics haven’t taken a backseat as great attention was paid to the comfort of the rider and the passenger. They claim there is improved legroom and torso space thanks to the redesigned top box and side case attachment. The new Multistrada V2 has been given two options for its seat height and the rider can choose from 830 mm or 850 mm for this. The Ducati Performance catalogue offers a seat raised to 870 mm or lowered to 810 mm. Also, the Ducati engineers have redesigned the monocoque frame.

Powering the Multistrada V2 is an engine which displaces 890-cc and it develops 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm. 70 per cent of the maximum torque is available from 3,500 rpm. They have further gone ahead and designed a larger flywheel which could make touring and riding a lot better.

Taking the peace of mind of the rider to a whole new level is the 4EVER Ducati and Roadside Assistance programs that will give the rider and the passenger roadside assistance, transportation, a replacement vehicle and overnight stays in four-star hotels.

The all-new Multistrada V2 will arrive in India in 2025. Let us know in the comments section about what you think.