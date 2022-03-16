New 2022 Yamaha NEO’s electric scooter

The Yamaha NEO’s is the Japanese manufacturer’s first new-generation “50-cc equivalent” electric scooter to be launched in the European market, and has been developed to satisfy the requirements of a wide range of customers.

Featuring a compact body with simple, universal and attractive styling, this new ultra-quiet zero emission model has a fresh and contemporary look that conveys its easy-to-ride character.

Yamaha developed the world’s first production eBike with the invention of the Power Assist System in the early 1990s, and since then over 7 million Yamaha eBike drive units have been sold. The new NEO’s is equipped with the latest generation Yamaha Integrated Power Unit (YIPU) that has been developed using the extensive knowledge gained by the company over the last three decades.

The Yamaha NEO’s is powered by a removable 50.4-volt/19.2-Ah lithium-ion battery that lets the hub-mounted brushless electric motor with direct drive generate a power of 2.76 hp in standard mode. On the other hand, Eco Mode on the Yamaha NEO’s generates a power of 2.09 hp. The maximum speed of the electric scooter is 40 km/h, on standard mode. Meanwhile, the eco mode offers a maximum speed of 35 km/hr. The universal riding position of the Yamaha NEO’s makes it ideal for riders of any size and experience.

The quirky and futuristic design is sure to resonate well with local buyers, and it comes with practical features like a 27-litre storage compartment under the seat, full LED lighting and an intuitive LCD instrument cluster. Yamaha said that the NEO’s will operate at an ultra-quiet 55db from seven meters away.

According to reports, it is expected that the Yamaha electric scooter might launch in India in April 2022.

Story: Alshin Thomas

