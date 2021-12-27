Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

MY22 Kawasaki Z900 Receives New Colour Scheme

by Leave a Comment

The model year (MY) 2022 Kawasaki Z900 has been announced with a new colour scheme in India called, Candy Lime Green Type 3. A name any shorter would not have cut it.

This update means that the MY 2022 Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle is available in two colour options currently – the new Candy Lime Green Type 3, and the already existing Metallic Spark Black.

The MY22 Kawasaki Z900 is a naked 948-cc, inline-four-cylinder, motorcycle that has been selling fairly well in the country. Styled with the ‘sugomi’ concept which consists of a more crouching stance with its low position head and an upswept tail, the bike is quite unique to the eye. The Z900 comes with regular bells and whistles such as all-LED lighting, a 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, traction control, and power modes.

Autodesk VRED Professional 2019.1

We also see Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which do come with a good reputation. Pricing for the new colour scheme starts at Rs 8.50-lakh ex-showroom India from 1 January 2022. Deliveries for the new MY22 Kawasaki Z900 colour option will commence by the middle of January 2022.

z.cursetji@nextgenpublishing.net'

Zal Cursetji – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Royal Enfield Conquers the South Pole
Yezdi to Make Their Comeback In India On 13 January
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad Expand Their Cooperation Agreement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap