MY22 Kawasaki Z900 Receives New Colour Scheme

The model year (MY) 2022 Kawasaki Z900 has been announced with a new colour scheme in India called, Candy Lime Green Type 3. A name any shorter would not have cut it.

This update means that the MY 2022 Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle is available in two colour options currently – the new Candy Lime Green Type 3, and the already existing Metallic Spark Black.

The MY22 Kawasaki Z900 is a naked 948-cc, inline-four-cylinder, motorcycle that has been selling fairly well in the country. Styled with the ‘sugomi’ concept which consists of a more crouching stance with its low position head and an upswept tail, the bike is quite unique to the eye. The Z900 comes with regular bells and whistles such as all-LED lighting, a 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, traction control, and power modes.

Autodesk VRED Professional 2019.1

We also see Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which do come with a good reputation. Pricing for the new colour scheme starts at Rs 8.50-lakh ex-showroom India from 1 January 2022. Deliveries for the new MY22 Kawasaki Z900 colour option will commence by the middle of January 2022.