KTM RC200: Need to Know

The new 2022 KTM RC200 has been launched at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). We got to ride it at the Bajaj test track and here’s what you should know about this motorcycle.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Styling

The traditional front of the KTM RC200 has been replaced with a cowl which features a significantly larger windscreen, an LED headlamp similar to the 390 Duke’s, and integrated indicators. The bodywork is all new as well and the motorcycle now has a larger 13.7-litre fuel-tank. The main part of the trellis frame is hidden under the bodywork and there is a bolt-on sub-frame.

Ergonomics

The KTM RC200’s seat is new too and notably more comfortable. KTM have also added pillion grab-rails that blend into the design of the motorcycle. The clip-on handlebars now offer up to 14.5 millimetres of adjustability.

Engine and Performance

There are no mechanical changes to the 199.5-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and it continues to produce 25.8 hp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 19.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm while mated to a six-speed transmission. On the long back straight of the track, the KTM RC200 raced to a respectable 142 km/h (indicated).

Riding Dynamics

The KTM RC200’s unsprung mass has been reduced by three kilograms. This is due to lighter wheels, brake discs, hollow front axle, final drive sprocket, and chain guard.

Immediately, it was evident that the RC200 is more agile and nimble than before. It tips into corners intuitively and is more enjoyable because the motorcycle reacts immediately and eagerly to steering input.

The suspension department is handled by a new WP Apex USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear and they did their job well on the track. Braking is handled by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 230-mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS and the option to switch it off entirely at the rear wheel.

Verdict

The new KTM RC200 is a sporty motorcycle that is fun to ride on the track and smooth twisty roads. Remember, the price is only introductory, it will become more expensive soon.