KTM 390 Duke Gets Cruise Control and New Ebony Black Colour

The KTM 390 Duke has recently been updated with two notable additions: cruise control and an Ebony Black colour scheme.

Following the addition of a black colour scheme to the updated 250 Duke, KTM have decided to give the 390 Duke the stealth treatment as well. In addition to the Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange colour options, you can now get the 390 Duke in Ebony Black as well. It is a glossy black finish with splashes of orange on the shrouds and side panels. The trellis frame also retains its orange colour.

The cruise control system from the all-new KTM 390 Adventure has also made its way to the 390 Duke with identical control placement on the left switchgear ie an activation switch next to the hazard-light button and a speed-control toggle placed near the lower side of the switch-cube. This is a useful addition for those planning on hitting the highways and doing long-distance trips with their 390 Dukes.

Despite this the KTM 390 Duke retains its existing price of Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The addition of cruise control has made this already well-rounded motorcycle an even better value proposition than before.

The 390 Duke is powered by KTM’s 399-cc LC4c single-cylinder engine producing 46 hp and 39 Nm and comes with a comprehensive electronics suite as well as adjustable suspension.

The gen-three 390 Duke is a popular choice among those who seek an agile and fun-to-ride performance-driven motorcycle and it makes for an excellent upgrade from a 200-250-cc motorcycle if you are interested in graduating to a faster, more sophisticated and technically advanced machine.

