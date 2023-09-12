Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R launched in India

The exclusive Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R has been launched in India for a price of Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most unique bikes in the Indian market today is this 400-cc, inline-four screamer called the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R. This is the base variant of the motorcycle and there is also a top-spec ZX-4RR sold in international markets. In terms of styling, this is inspired by its larger siblings, the ZX-6R and the ZX-10R. In India, it will be available only in the ‘Metallic Spark Black’ colour scheme.

The motorcycle complies with the latest BS-VI and OBD norms. At the heart of the Ninja ZX-4R is a 399-cc, in-line, four-cylinder motor churning out 77 hp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 13,000 rpm. With the Ram Air system, the max power output is increased to 80 hp at 14,500 rpm.

Some of the electronic rider assists include traction control, riding modes, and more. This R variant, unfortunately, misses out on a quickshifter system as standard but can be fit for an additional cost. We hope to ride this screamer soon to bring you our review.