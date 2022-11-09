Kawasaki KX250 2023 Launched

The debut of the new, more potent MY23 KX250 has been announced by India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM). The KX250 will be priced at Rs 7,99,000 (ex-showroom) and comes in “Lime Green”.



With a history of over 40 years, the KX’s design philosophy has not changed to continue its winning legacy in the highly competitive 250-cc, four-stroke class. New improvements include a racer-friendly transmission, lightweight aluminium frame, fine-tuned suspension, Dunlop MX33 tyres with a wider 110/90-19 rear tyre for better handling in corners, lighter and wider footpegs for better control, a long exhaust manifold and improved ignition timing.

Thanks to an updated, high-revving, 249-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine with improved power at all rpm, it is the most powerful KX250 developed yet. In addition to improved power, revised chassis settings, revised intake and exhaust port machining, and revised combustion chamber design which Kawasaki claim contributes to faster lap times and makes the KX250 an even more potent weapon on the race track.

The KX250X is designed specifically for use on off-road tracks and competitions. Deliveries for this motorcycle will begin from the second week of November.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



