Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled at EICMA 2022 and it will be offered in two variants – Standard and Tourer.

The two variants will come with their own paint jobs. The Standard will get the Astral and the Interstellar theme while the Tourer will be offered with the Celestial paint scheme. The Tourer variant will sport a large windscreen and a pillion backrest while the Standard variant misses out on those two. The Super Meteor 650 gets a full-LED headlamp unit, a 43-mm USD fork for suspension up front. This motorcycle runs on a 19-inch wheel up front and a 16-incher at the rear, shod with CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres. Braking is managed by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 300-mm disc at the rear. This motorcycle gets a 15.7-litre tank with a two-seat setup. The rider seat’s contour appears to support a relaxed riding position. The rear section has been kept rather neat with the rear brake lamp mounted on the fender and the number plate is flanked by indicators on either side. The Super Meteor 650 shares its instrument cluster with the smaller Meteor 350 and is equipped with a navigation function as well.

Motive force for the Super Meteor 650 is the 648-cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine develops 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque and the manufacturer claims that the engine has been tuned to deliver 80 per cent of the peak torque from as low as 2,500 rpm. The new chassis has a relaxed rake angle that adds to the comfort and stable ride quality of the bike. It also has a lowered seat height of 740 mm which will be accommodating and welcoming to riders of all shapes and sizes. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 tips the scales at 241 kg and has a low ground clearance of 135 mm.

The motorcyle will debut in the international market by the spring of 2023 and it will be unveiled at Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania later this month. The bike can be expected to have a sticker price of Rs 3.50-3.90 lakh (ex-showroom).