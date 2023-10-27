Kawasaki KLX110RL and KLX 140RF Launched

The Kawasaki KLX range has been updated for 2024 with the KLX 110RL and KLX 140R F.

Designed for off-road activities such as motocross competition, the Kawasaki KLX series of motorcycles has been used throughout the world by both professional and amateur riders alike, and the series is widely used in both professional and amateur circuits.

The Kawasaki KLX110RL features a 112-cc, four stroke,single cylinder,SOHC mated to four-speed multi-disc manual clutch.In the braking department we have 90mm front and 110mm rear drum brakes. The KLX 110RL has special suspension components with a 30mm telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. The KLX110RL is priced at Rs 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kawasaki KLX 140R F has a displacement of 144-cc,four stroke, single-cylinder engine producing 11 hp and 12 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed transmission. The Kawasaki KLX140R F comes with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels with off-road tyres. The KLX140RF is priced at Rs 4.11 lakh (ex-showroom)

Story: Hamza Mir

