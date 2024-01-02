Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launched in India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R receives styling that is inspired by its bigger, more powerful sibling, the Ninja ZX-10R. Within the Kawasaki Ninja ZX family, the ZX-6R is the mid-range model, positioned between the ZX-4R and the ZX-10R.

The new ZX-6R packs the following features. An updated 636-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, in-line four-cylinder, DOHC engine, new front cowling and windscreen, LED headlights and turn signals, TFT full-colour instrumentation, smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes, ABS, dual 310-mm front discs with dual radial-mounted four-piston calipers, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, and 3D interwoven bodywork. The bike will be available in “Lime Green” and “Metallic Graphite Gray” colours.

The Ninja ZX-6R also features a pressed-aluminium perimeter frame design. The two-piece sub-frame is made from aluminium die-cast pieces resulting in weight reduction and a slim tail-end that makes the bike very flick-able into corners, claim Kawasaki.

The Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with the Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) fork. Combining the concepts of Showa SFF and BPF, Kawasaki claim this advanced fork offers both racetrack performance and everyday usability.

The Ninja ZX-6R also features the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS). The system detects if the shift lever has been actuated and sends a signal to the ECU to cut ignition so that the next gear can be engaged for clutch-less shifting. The Ninja ZX-6R is also equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), with three performance settings.

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R starts at Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from the end of January 2024.

Story: Charan Karthik