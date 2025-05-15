Interview – Saimah Ajaz Baig – ‘You have to chase your dream; you cannot just sit back’  

We caught up with Saimah Ajaz Baig, the 2024 Women’s Champion in the TVS One-make Championship. She shares her entire journey and the various challenges she overcame for her title triumph. Here are the excerpts



Interviewed by: Gaurav Davare

Photography: TVS Motor Company



Winning a championship in motor sport may seem, to some, something as simple as being faster than everyone else. In reality, however, it is only a part of it; because it involves a number of factors and challenges to achieve that glory. Saimah Ajaz Baig, who won the 2024 women’s title in the TVS One-make Championship, speaks about her passion, grit, and the various challenges she had to overcome to secure her title in just her third season of competitive racing.

At the outset, our congratulations on the 2024 India One League Championship in the women’s category. What does this mean to you?

Thank you so much for this. It has been a very long journey for me and winning the championship was a very close thing to my heart because I have worked very hard throughout my journey from 2022 till now. I have put in a lot of effort and time. I’ve been very dedicated to this particular championship.

What were the key factors or skills that helped you clinch the title?

The main things that helped me were keeping myself more prepared for this and making sure that I kept myself calm throughout the race and did not take any unnecessary risks. I had to keep my plan very simple and keep my focus very right throughout the entire season. So, no distraction, no time and space to get distracted at all.

Let us go back to the beginning. Where did your racing journey begin and what first drew you towards motor sport?

My journey in racing began in 2022. That was the first time I came, participated, and got selected for the TVS One-make Championship. For me, everything in terms of racing started with TVS itself because they provided the platform, which was the One-make Championship, and that is where it started. The first time I went to a racetrack, I had never ever ridden a bike on a track! I had a good experience of riding motorcycles, but never on a racetrack. The first opportunity was provided by TVS and I made the most of it. I did not look back ever. From there, I think I gave it my best shot and, through the years, I just tried to improve myself.

Apropos of TVS Racing, what makes this platform stand out?

I think whatever racing I have done in different championships, what makes TVS the best way for anyone who wants to get into racing or give it the first try for any new person in racing is that they provide you with everything within the entire championship, from the best trainers to the riding gear: suits, boots, everything. Basically, as a racer you only need to come with your helmet and TVS help you understand the entire structure of racing. It is a very all-inclusive platform where you get exposure to everything about racing, you get to be and interact with the top racers, you have a proper race calendar, and you can depend on the technicians to get the right set-up.

Were there early challenges that you faced as a woman racer in India and how did you overcome them?

In terms of having challenges in the beginning, it was a little tough, I would say, because I did not have a lot of knowledge and resources related to how and where to get into motor sport and how I could get into racing itself. At that time, I wanted to get into it, but I did not have the pathway, how to get there, and that is what I had to overcome. The first opportunity that I got, I did not look back from that. I just went and gave it my all and I think after that it was all about keeping my focus, training step by step, making myself a better rider so that I can actually prove my mettle.

You are now stepping into the RR310 category. That is a pretty big leap. What is it that you are the most excited about?

It’s a different league now because, from 200-cc moving up to the 310-cc category, which is way more advanced and an open category where basically I’ll be racing with the top bunch of all the riders from India, not just women. That is something I am excited about and slightly nervous about also because it will be a very different and more challenging thing. But I am looking forward to it because I plan to take my racing career one step at a time, one step ahead. So, the bike of course. I am thankful to TVS that I have the motorcycle, so I have more time to practise with the bike and the aim is to go for the selections happening in May at the Madras International Circuit and just enjoy the motorcycle on the racetrack and give my best.

Are there any goals you are chasing beyond the OMC? Maybe, something like international exposure or mentorship roles for women in racing?

Oh, yes, of course. As I said, it’s one step at a time. You cannot jump directly to going international and all those things. I definitely want to do an international race and put myself up there on the bigger stage as well. Of course, if people look at me now and they want to probably look at getting into racing and they have a story to see within me. So, that way if I am able to go and test myself on the bigger stages as well, maybe, do an international race to represent our country on the big stage, more people will look to get into it because they will have one more name and a face to connect with and look up to. So, yes, I do want to put myself and get more exposure, maybe, even try out different formats of racing.

Do you feel the motor sport ecosystem in India is becoming more inclusive and encouraging for women and what more can be done?

Yes, I think it is definitely getting better and improving because back in the days when I first wanted to get into it, I did not have a lot of awareness or platforms and knowledge about how and where. That’s when I first started in TVS Racing where it changed things for me a lot. TVS Racing has been doing this for a very long time. Maybe, I think back in 2016 is when they started. OMC for an all-women grid and something like this is what I think other brands and people should be looking to do if they want to support the whole ecosystem of motor sport in India. That’s how people will have more opportunities and it wouldn’t hold anyone back the way that TVS is providing everyone the platform and the training. Getting new champions out of it who are performing better internationally, representing our country, there are so many names that the Champions of TVS have, you know, sort of groomed and brought like made out of. So, I think other people and other brands also need to do something like this and do it more consistently. And that’s where racers will have more opportunities and more faces and championships to test themselves and make them show their own worth.

What message would you give to aspiring woman racers who are eyeing a future in motor sport?

I would say that don’t let anything stop you because you have to go and give it your try. You have to chase your dream, you cannot just sit back and not take that leap of faith and that step. If you’re going to fail, it’s all right. It’s not a setback. You have to learn from your mistakes. That’s what I have done throughout my racing journey. You cannot overcome all this if you’re not going to go and test yourself out. So, I would say to anyone and everyone who’s looking to get into motor sport: don’t sit back, just go and test yourself and just put yourself out there. With the right platform and the right belief in yourself, you can probably become how I have achieved in the championship.