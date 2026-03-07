Unity in Diversity

Motorcyclists and fans from across the globe thronged the event, exuding bonhomie irrespective of caste, creed, colour, gender or age.

I don’t remember since when, but I have always wanted to go to Motoverse. And now that I’ve finally experienced it, I can say it was worth it. In fact, throughout the event I just found myself in the right place at the right moments, which is probably what matters most in life. The timing of everything. Spread over three days, I had decided the best way to take it all in was simply to go with the flow.

It all began with a ride from Garage Café, Goa. Global icon and Indian rapper Hanumankind, Executive Chairman of Royal Enfield Sid Lal and, Royal Enfield’s CEO B. Govindarajan, astride the all-new Bullet 650, Himalayan 450, and Guerrilla 450 respectively, led the way. Fellow riders, including myself, followed on our Royal Enfield motorcycles as we made our way to the venue at “Maut Ka Kuan”. All the lead riders stepped into the circular structure while the rest of us climbed up to its peripheral viewing platform. As the performers on Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s took their positions, a display of sheer bravado and skill unfolded and, with it, Motoverse 2025.

First up, I went to check out the all-new Bullet 650. Since 1932, the “Bullet” nameplate has been a linchpin for Royal Enfield. A refreshing session by Gordon May the following day offered a deep dive into its rich history, ending with how the new Bullet 650 upholds and carries the legacy forward. Next in line were special editions of motorcycles and updates–the Meteor 350 Sundowner Orange edition, Himalayan Mana Black, and Classic 650 125th Anniversary Special. Also spotted in action was the Him-E, the electric Himalayan. The test-motorcycle was doing rounds of the dirt track and even participated in a Hill Climb.

Further, Royal Enfield’s electric division, Flying Flea, also showcased its upcoming C6 and S6 models; both of which are slated for launch in the coming year. From the GT Cup racing division, the standout highlight was the GTR 750, a race-spec machine. It offered the first look of the all-new 750-cc mill; the road-legal version of which is expected to power the brand’s upcoming flagship motorcycles. Additionally, Royal Enfield rolled out new Motoverse-exclusive apparel, 1:3 and 1:12 classic scale models, a Comic helmet, the Motowave X2 communication unit, and the Royal Enfield × VALLON Classic Edition sunglasses.

Keeping the momentum going was a roster of activities with plenty to keep everyone engrossed. These ranged from trauma-preparedness workshops, MMA (mixed martial arts), Capoeira –an Afro-Brazilian martial art and game that includes elements of dance, acrobatics, music, and spirituality– to beach rides and yoga, ride-and-surf, coconut painting, motoshambles, and more. Custom builds featured stunning Guerrilla 450s equipped with forged carbon-fibre, 3D-printed components, modified swingarms and subframes, NOS (nitrous oxide system) boosts, and more.

Every single one of the three festival days wrapped up with a musical performance on the main stage, featuring artists such as Hanumankind, Grammy award-winner Diplo, contemporary Indian band Parvaaz, Hindi-rock pioneers Euphoria, multi-instrumentalist and performer Kutle Khan, Indie pop-rock band The Yellow Diary, and classical–electronic fusion trailblazers Midival Punditz, among others. A vibrant mix of genres played for every kind of listener; reflecting the inclusive culture of the fest. The community stage, too, brought together many interactive experiences, such as a drum circle, along with live music.

The highlight for me, though, was MotoPolo–utterly unforgettable. Riders on customised Hunter 350 motorcycles chased down a giant ball, kicking, defending, and scrambling to score goals. With enthusiasm, courage and skill, four squads were formed, each guided by an experienced player from the British team Malle MotoPolo. What followed was a spectacle forged from passion, sweat, motor oil, and unshakable team spirit. A blend of motorcycling, football, and polo, it looked so much fun that I’d love to try it myself someday, given the chance.

For those seeking inspiration and guidance, Motoreel was the place to be. Speakers from all walks of life shared enlightening perspectives, about life and how motorcycling has been an integral part of their journeys. A captivating session by legendary overlander Nick Sanders was the high point for me, personally. The way he narrated his experiences peppered with humour, was powerful and deeply inspirational, leaving every one of us mesmerised, and a little wiser in merely 30 minutes. Cricketer Jonty Rhodes, too, took the stage, sharing stories about riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle and his love for India; both the country and his daughter.

In a formidable show of power stood the quartet of four women. Vanessa Ruck, Maral Yazarloo, Dr Neharika Yadav, and Vaishali Saini. Their stories and distinct paths toward empowering humanity were all connected by strength and passion. The dashing duo of legendary motorcycle racers, Freddie Spencer and our very own editor Aspi Bhathena, drew audiences from around the world. Both shared valuable insights on racing, discipline, and the determination required to stay at the top of one’s game.

Each session felt like a melting pot for motorcyclists, brought together by shared similarities yet made richer by the differences that defined their journeys. Younglings listened and observed with keen curiosity. Some of them painted miniature helmets; probably their first pieces of motorcycling art and memorabilia to take back home. There were booths offering everything from riding gear to accessories, while the food spanned local, national, and global flavours. And the drinks? They ranged from refreshing juices and smoothies to, ahem… liquid gold and spirits. Motoverse culminated with the prize distribution for activities such as dirt-track races conducted at the venue, as well as for months-long events such as the GT Cup.

Overall, Motoverse was managed well and remained uneventful–an achievement in itself for something of this scale and stature. But the grandness of Motoverse isn’t in its scale, it’s in the impact it leaves through everything it offers, for both first-timers and seasoned attendees. Split by a road, the venue sprawled across nearly four lakh square feet of terrain, yet, it held so much more in terms of the rich culture it has cultivated over the years. Boundaries were crossed, barriers were broken, and brotherhood was embraced. The warmth and hospitality the expat speakers spoke about, were felt all around. Everyone had something to give, and something to take back.

Events like these aren’t just about fun and frolic; they help one grow, give them direction and, sometimes, even offer a sense of purpose. It is the good kind of overwhelming and hectic; the kind I’d love to experience over and over again.

