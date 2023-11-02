Honda XL750 Transalp Launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have launched the ‘XL750 Transalp’ at an introductory price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan and will be exclusively sold via the premium BigWing Top Line dealerships.

The Honda XL750 Transalp comes equipped with a five-inch TFT panel, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of calls, messages, music and navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s automatic turn signal cancelling function as well.

It gets an all-new 755-cc, liquid-cooled, 270-degree crank in-line two-cylinder engine. The motor churns out 92 hp of power and peak torque of 75 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension is handled by a Showa 43-mm USD fork and a rear shock operating through pro-link. It also gets dual 310-mm wave discs with hydraulic two-piston calipers at the front and a 256-mm disc with one-pot caliper at the rear. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard. The Transalp is offered in two colours – Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Bookings are open through the BigWing dealerships and deliveries will commence from November 2023.





Introducing Honda’s latest premium adventure motorcycle, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to launch the All-New XL750 Transalp in India. As the adventure motorcycle category continues to flourish, customers are more eager than ever to get out and explore on wheels. The Honda XL750 Transalp is loved by adventure enthusiasts across the globe and we are confident that it will surely excite the ADV buyers in India too.”

Commenting on the launch of the brand-new Honda XL750 Transalp, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Inheriting the go anywhere spirit, the XL750 Transalp is an all-round legend of adventure touring reborn in a fresh avatar. HMSI is proud to introduce this true adventure bike in India. The bookings for the Honda XL750 Transalp are now open at our exclusive BigWing Top Line dealerships and its deliveries will begin from next month onwards. Spreading the joy of dreams, HMSI will continue its tradition of conducting exciting skill enhancement activities for its customers, including the new XL750 Transalp buyers, to flourish the adventure tribe.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

