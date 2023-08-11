Honda SP160 Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the all-new SP160 for Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda SP 160 makes use of an OBD2-compliant, 160-cc, single-cylinder motor churning out 13.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox. In terms of design, this is styled more aggressively when compared to the SP 125; It gets a LED headlight, taillight, and makes use of a 12-litre fuel tank.

Another standout feature of the SP 160 is a wide 130-section rear tyre making it the biggest one in the segment. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Meanwhile, braking is handled by a 276-mm disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear on the top-end variant. The standard variant gets a 130-mm drum brake at the rear. The SP 160 has a kerb weight of 141 kg (Drum brake variant has a kerb weight of 139 kg), gets a ground clearance of 177 mm and a seat height of 796 mm. The twin disc variant is priced at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, brand SP has revolutionized the 125-cc motorcycle segment, setting unprecedented standards in technology, style and performance. Now, as we confidently progress into the future, we are delighted to extend the legacy of brand SP a notch higher and introduce the all new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer expectations.”

Introducing the all-new SP160, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “The all-new SP160 motorcycle is inspired by the ambitious young enthusiasts who desire a perfect blend of sportiness and utility. Setting a remarkable standard, the SP160 combines exceptional performance, outstanding fuel efficiency, seamless power distribution and unmatched comfort. With its bold design and comfortable features, riders can effortlessly embark on long journeys with ease and convenience.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

