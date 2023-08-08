Ducati India Launch Diavel V4; Appoint Ranveer Singh Brand Ambassador

The Ducati Diavel V4 has been launched in India and at the same time Ducati India have also announced the actor Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador.

Ranveer Singh will promote the Ducati brand across various channels and will also join the Italian manufacturer at various experiential events in India and abroad, namely Bharat GP, MotoGP races in Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, which takes place biennially at Misano, Italy.

The Diavel V4 is powered by a 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168 hp and 126 Nm of peak torque. The power cruiser gets a monocoque aluminium frame and a 20-litre fuel tank. Suspension duties are handled by a 50-mm fully-adjustable fork and a fully-adjustable monoshock. Stopping power is provided by dual 330-mm discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front. It gets cast aluminium wheels with machined spokes shod in Diablo Rosso III tyres.

The Diavel V4 comes with a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth integration and an optional turn-by-turn navigation system. It has three power modes and four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet). It also gets the latest generation Ducati electronics package with six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering; Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) and Cruise Control. Ducati India have priced the Diavel V4 at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the development, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “I am excited to have Ranveer on board as the ambassador for Ducati in India. The Diavel V4 is the perfect motorcycle to announce this partnership as both Diavel and Ranveer command a unique presence in their respective worlds. We have had a spectacular pre-launch response to the Diavel V4 as the first two lots are already sold out. A Red Diavel V4 is also heading to Ranveer’s garage, and I am sure that it will set a new benchmark in the segment of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.”

Speaking on the announcement, Ranveer Singh said, “I’m thrilled to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation. It’s an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence. I am excited, ready to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons together.”



Story: Alshin Thomas

