Hero Xtreme 125R Road Test Review – Xtremely Convenient

We had a ride on the Hero Xtreme 125R a few months ago at the time of its launch in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Of late we had an opportunity to test it out on our roads and here is how the ride went off

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The sporty Xtreme 125R is the latest product to roll out of the Hero MotoCorp assembly line. It is positioned below its elder sibling, the Xtreme 160R. With its aggressive front end and a clutter-free rear that has a neat tyre-hugger, the bike looks good. Bits like the thoughtfully designed sari-guard in the shape of a semi-circle stand out. This bike is powered by a 125-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine capable of 11.4 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm and it is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The little Xtreme comes with proper equipment such as an LCD instrument cluster that has been borrowed from its bigger sibling, one that is laid out in a neat manner and makes you appreciate it every time you take a quick look at things. The bike also gets LED lighting all round, including blinkers, which goes well with the modern theme. The headlight looks sleek and sharp, although we did not get an opportunity to test it in the dark. The tail-light comes with a smoked finish and sort of lurks under the rear cowl. As for the brakes, a 276-millimetre disc takes care of the front while the rear is handled by a 130-mm drum. There is single-channel ABS and both the front and rear brakes have adequate bite. The beefy fuel-tank has a capacity of 10 litres and is painted in two-tone with multiple panels adding to the aggressiveness of the bike.

Coming to the ergonomics, the Xtreme 125R has a relaxed and upright seating position wherein the single-piece handlebar felt slightly extended, to me at least. At 794 mm, the seat felt comfortable and the split set-up meant the pillion rider also stayed comfortable with adequate room for both. The foot-rest is positioned just right and is in line with the commuter theme. All of these make the bike very manoeuvrable. But I cannot talk about manoeuvrability without talking about its weight. At 136 kilograms, the Xtreme 125R is a very light motorcycle which makes it a boon in city traffic. The bike felt so light that it started to roll back while we had stopped at a traffic light. The handlebar gives good feedback; even a slight twitch gives a response at low speeds, which makes it easy to ride the bike in narrow lanes and while filtering through traffic. The switchgear on the handlebar, however, could have been better, especially the blinker switch which was notchy. During the test-ride, I had to look at the instrument display to check if the blinkers were on, being unsure after pressing the switch itself.

The suspension felt soft and absorbed almost every surface irregularity and undulation without a problem. The rear could have been slightly softer, though. While riding over speed bumps hurriedly, I felt the rear to be a pinch harder than I would have liked. The 125R comes equipped with a 37-mm telescopic front fork and a monoshock at the rear, which has been developed with Showa. The bike gets beautifully designed 12-spoke 17-inch wheels painted in dark matte grey.

We took the bike to a hill nearby where we had an opportunity to test a few other aspects such as acceleration and engine power. Now, before I talk about its performance, it needs to be remembered that the bike is a sport commuter, meant to fulfil your intra-city riding needs in a quick manner and nothing more. Coming to what I observed, the engine loves to remain below the 6,000-rpm point and does not like to go higher than that. Vibrations do start creeping in later and it does not like being stressed: best savoured like a Frappuccino at Starbucks in an unhurried fashion than like a paani-puri at a roadside kiosk.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the bike does what you want it to and pulls along without grumbling. The new SPRINT-EBT engine, as Hero call it, sits inside a diamond frame around which the bike is built. It comes in three colours: Firestorm Red, Stallion Black, and Cobalt Blue that we rode. In my opinion, the Cobalt Blue is the colour to go with.

Among the other bits and pieces that I loved about this bike, mention must be made of the embossed “Xtreme” lettering on the fuel-tank, the crisp exhaust note, and the sharply designed mirrors. The Hero Xtreme 125R even comes with a kick-starter. In this modern age where motorcycles are heavily aided by electronics, it is heartwarming to see such old-school aspects.

Rivals of the little Xtreme include the TVS Raider and the Honda SP 125. While the former has a better suspension set-up and a good exhaust note, the latter bears Japan’s stamp of reliability.

The Hero Xtreme 125R comes in two variants, one with an integrated braking system (IBS) and the other with single-channel ABS, which was the one we got to test. The former is the base model priced at Rs 95,000 and the latter at Rs 99,500 (both prices ex-showroom). Thus, the bike is priced just right if you take into consideration the complete package it offers. It presents itself as a very capable two-wheeler for those looking for a bike in this particular segment.