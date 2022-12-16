Hero Xpluse 200 2V Axed

Hero Motocorp has pulled the plug on the Xpluse 200 2V. The website now displays the Xpulse 200 4V and T. The bike housed a 199.6-cc, single-cylinder engine that made 17 hp and 16 Nm of torque, the figures were negligibly lower than that of the 4V sibling.

The feature list of the Xpulse 4V includes an LED headlamp unit, spoke wheels, a digital instrument dash, fork gaiters, an upswept exhaust and a dual-tone tank. The 200 T, on the other hand, gets a seven-step adjustable monoshock, wide 17-inch alloy wheels, and a USB charger to name a few.

The company is yet to make an official statement on why the bike has been discontinued. Whereas, the new Xpulse 200T was teased in the first week of November and a new 300-cc adventure bike is also in the works and has been spotted testing multiple times. The Xpulse 200 V costs Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 200 T is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Removal of the 2V could have been done to make room for the upcoming bikes all set for 2023.

Story: Sumesh Soman

