Hero Xpulse 200T Teased

Hero Xpulse 200T has been teased by the company ahead of its launch.

The cosmetic changes include a dual-tone paint scheme and a fly screen that gets the same colour tint, new grab rail, fork gaiters and a large belly pan protecing the engine and the exhaust bend pipe that sits close to the engine. The round LED headlamp with chrome bezel remains the same as for the outgoing model. A disc brake up front can be seen on the teaser shot and with that ABS, mostly single channel will make its way to the bike.

The bike is likely to house the same 199.6 cc, air and oil cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed gearbox that puts out 19.1 hp and 17.35 Nm of torque. Hero Xpulse 200T can be expected to have a sticker price of Rs 1.20-R 1.35 lakh and swill take on the likes of the Pulsar NS 200, Yamaha R15, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda CB200X to name a few. The 200 cc computer space has all kinds of bikes from adventure, off-road and nakeds. Buyers of this segment are spoilt for choices and Hero bringing the new Xpulse 200T will only sweeten the deal for the customers. A discounted introductory price can lure the potential customers for the initial phase of the bike in the market.