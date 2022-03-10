Hero MotorCorp Signs Hemanth Muddappa as brand ambassador for Hero Xtreme 160R

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotorCorp, have signed on nine-time national drag racing champion Hemanth Muddappa as a brand ambassador for the Hero Xtreme 160R

Bengaluru-based Hemanth, who recently bagged his fifth consecutive title at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2021, will promote drag racing culture in India with Hero MotorCorp’s on-going XDrags, a pan India racing experiential organised on the Hero Xtreme 160R. Hero MotorCorp and Hemanth have already hosted 16 XDrag events so far.

Hemanth is also the only Indian Drag Racer to win in two classes – above 1050cc and 850-1050cc categories and also holds the record for the fastest time across drag strips in India.

Commenting on the signing, Hemanth said, “This is the beginning of a thrilling ride and I am elated to join the Hero family as it aims to grow the drag racing culture in India. The sport has the power to take the young Indian sportspersons to the world podium. Hero MotoCorp is continuously doing great work towards the enhancement of all motorsport. I have always admired the company from afar and now it is a privilege to represent it. I will continue to do my best to win and break records and keep the Hero flag flying high always. Go boom!”

When asked about this move, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp had this to say, “We are delighted to welcome Hemanth as a new addition to our team. We heartily congratulate him for his recent wins. Muddappa’s presence bolsters our commitment to the advancement of drag racing culture in India, which hasn’t been fully explored so far. Drag racing is the shortest and quickest form of motorsports and the Hero Xtreme 160R, the fastest to 0-60 km/h in its segment, is a perfect fit for this racing format.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

