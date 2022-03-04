Hero MotoCorp Vida EV Brand to Launch in July

The world’s largest motorcycle and scooter maker is entering the EV space with Hero MotoCorp Vida dedicated electric sub-brand.

Hero MotoCorp are set to introduce the new sub-brand, Vida, since they cannot sell electric vehicles under the ‘Hero’ brand name on account of Hero Electric. Hence, they have registered the name ‘Vida, Powered by Hero’ and the first model under this banner will make its global debut on 1 July, 2022.

In a recent video, Hero MotoCorp gave us a glimpse of the concept version of their new Hero MotoCorp Vida e-scooter which looks pretty compact and appealing. Interesting elements include a single-sided swingarm, split seat with neatly integrated grab-rails, five-spoke alloy wheels, telescopic fork, single rear shock-absorber, front fender-mounted LED headlamp, and a nice floating instrument cluster. Recently, Hero MotoCorp had signed an agreement with Taiwanese-based Gogoro for battery-swapping technology. However, we do not have confirmation if the new Vida e-scooter model will get the option of a swappable battery. The scooter will be produced at Hero MotoCorp’s manufacturing facility in Chittoor and customers may expect deliveries to begin later in 2022.

In addition to EVs, the Hero MotoCorp Vida brand will be responsible for all of their emerging mobility solutions. At a recent event, they also announced a US$ 100 million (Rs 760 crore approximately) global sustainability fund. The money will go towards forming global partnerships under the umbrella of BML Munjal University and Hero MotoCorp. They will support as many as 10,000 entrepreneurs whose work will have a positive impact on the planet.

Story: Joshua Varghese

