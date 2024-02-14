Hero Mavrick 440 Launched; Prices Start Under 2 Lakh

Hero have revealed the price of the Mavrick 440, and it starts under Rs 2 lakh, at Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Of course, this price is for the Base variant, available only in a white shade equipped with spoke wheels (in our opinion, spoke wheels do look better on retro-themed motorcycles). The Mid variant, offered in either red or blue, comes with alloy wheels and is priced at Rs 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The Top variant gets machined alloy wheels and costs Rs 2.24 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in two different types of black.

The Hero Mavrick 440 shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440, which means it comes with the same 440-cc air-oil cooled engine and pumps out 27 hp @ 6,000 rpm and a chunky 36 Nm @ 4,000 rpm – the X440 gets 38 Nm, though. The Mavrick comes equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch and a six-speed transmission, just like X440.

The two bikes share a trellis frame, but there’s a significant difference in suspension. The Mavrick gets 43-mm telescopic forks and seven-step preload-adjustable twin shocks, whereas the X440 gets 43-mm USD forks and gas-filled twin rear shocks. Another notable difference is that the X440 rides on an 18/17-inch front/rear wheel setup, whereas the Mavrick gets a more modern dual 17-inch wheel setup.

The Mavrick is more affordable than its Harley-Davidson counterpart, though, as the Denim variant is Rs 41,000 more than the Base variant; the Vivid variant is Rs 46,000 dearer than the Mid variant; and the S variant costs Rs 56,000 more than the Top variant.

The retro motorcycle segment has seen a lot of action recently, as multiple manufacturers came out with motorcycles in this space. There are a lot of options right now, which is why the Mavrick needs to offer better value than the competition, which comprises the Royal Enfield Hunter Metro, Triumph Speed 400, Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS among others.

We will be riding the Hero Mavrick later this month, so stay tuned for our review.