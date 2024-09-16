Bike India

Hero Centennial Auction Concluded

The auction for the special edition Hero Centennial motorcycle has ended and they have raised Rs 8.6 crore for charity.

So far, the event was not open to the public but now customers stand a chance to win the Centennial Collector’s Edition. The Hero Centennial is based on the Karizma XMR but it has so much high-end kit that the resemblance is slight. It is strictly limited to 100 units and the modifications on offer include body panels made from carbon-fibre, new suspension equipment, and a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system. This motorcycle weighs only 158 kg and each unit will have its own unique number as a badge on the side covers.

As we reported earlier, the auction was limited to dealers, suppliers, business associates and employees of the company. The highest bid was a remarkable Rs 20.30 lakh and the cumulative amount generated was a whopping Rs 8.58 crore. The good news is that only 75 motorcycles were part of this auction and now customers have a chance to win one of the remaining 25 units. They will be on display at Hero MotoCorp facilities across the country and here are more details about the contest.

By participating in an AI-driven contest, Hero MotoCorp customers could own this exclusive motorcycle. For the first phase of the contest, participants are expected to send an e-mail to myheroforever@heromotocorp.com that explains the effect a Hero product has had on their lives along with photographs. Following that, Gen AI will generate a visual representation of each participant’s Hero journey. With that done, participants have to share their videos on social media with the #MyForeverHero filter. A panel of judges will then choose the most inspiring story among them.

More information is available on the Hero MotoCorp website.

