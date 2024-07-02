Hero Centennial Introduced for Auction to Celebrate Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal’s 100th Birth Anniversary

The Hero Centennial is based on the Karizma XMR, but sports a bunch of upgraded parts, including ones made from carbon-fibre and titanium.

In order to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the founder of the Hero Group, Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Hero MotoCorp have unveiled a rather special collector’s edition motorcycle, the Hero Centennial. It is based on the Hero Karizma XMR, but sports a host of upgrades. It will be only sold through auctions, and is strictly limited to 100 units.

The upgrades start with exclusive body panels fabricated from carbon-fibre. The handlebar, handlebar mounts, the triple clamp and the food-pegs are all machined parts and have been anodised. The front fork is now a 43-mm USD unit with damping adjustment, and at the rear there’s a fully-adjustable Wilbers monoshock. To round it off, there’s a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system. All of the special lightweight parts mean the kerb weight is now a feathery 158 kg. Just to remind customers and onlookers how special the bike is, there will be special edition numbered badging on the side covers. Hero have not released any other specs, but we expect the engine to have a little bit more power thanks to that Akrapovič can.

Now for the sad news: the auction is not open to the public. The auction will be for invitees only, and these invitees will be from a pool of Hero’s employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders. The profits from the sale will be used for social welfare. We feel at least some of these motorcycles should have been available to the general public as well.