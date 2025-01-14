Ampere Magnus Neo Launched

The all-new Ampere Magnus Neo has been launched in India for Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom, introductory).

The seventh version of the Ampere Magnus called the Neo gets a chassis that is 20% stronger and you get 12-inch wheels. It comes in five dual-tone colours which are Glossy Black, Galactic Grey, Glacial White, Metallic Red and Ocean Blue.

There is a removable LFP battery that is IP67 rated and also has a warranty for 75,000 km. The cost as estimated by Ampere is 15 paise per km. The battery is said to offer a range of 85-100 km in the city, with a claimed true range of 90+ km. The rated top speed is 65 km/h and the motor puts out higher torque than the Magnus EX.

The Ampere Magnus Neo is currently doing a 2,000+ km road trip from Bengaluru to Delhi to prove its credibility. Ampere have 400+ touchpoints across India which makes riding the scooter across such a distance no problem at all.

K Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility, who took us through the event, also announced that the Ampere Magnus Neo and another set of futuristic two- and three-wheelers will be on display at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo, taking place in Delhi from January 17-22, 2025, at Hall 5, Stage 1.

