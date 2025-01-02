Bharat Mobility Expo – Bikes to Watch Out For

The Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 is expected to have an exciting roster of two-wheelers of both ICE and electric persuasion.

The Bharat Mobility Expo will take place from 17 to 22 January 2025 and will include most of India’s two-wheeler manufacturers. Here’s a quick rundown of the manufacturers who will showcase their wares and what they might be.

Hero MotoCorp

We will most likely find out the price of the Xpulse 210, which was unveiled at EICMA 2024. Hero may also launch the updated Mavrick with a USD fork and TFT screen. They will most likely also showcase their new 250-cc bikes and the updated Vida V2 range of electric scooters.

Honda

Honda are most likely to reveal the prices of their new electric scooters, the Activa e: and QC1, along with a few other electric models showcased at EICMA 2024. Two small-capacity dual-sports from Big Red, the CRF300L and XR 300L Tornado, are rumoured as being considered for launch, so those may show up as well.

TVS Motor

TVS recently unveiled an all-new 300-cc engine. They could reveal their upcoming adventure motorcycle that will get that new engine. However, they are more likely to focus on EVs and showcase the rumoured electric Jupiter.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj are more than likely to showcase a second CNG motorcycle, which may have a larger displacement;, likely in the region of 150 cc. Bajaj are looking to expand their CNG line-up and a larger-capacity bike will complement the Freedom nicely.

Suzuki

While Suzuki are most likely to unveil the new Access, which has been caught testing a couple of times recently, they may yet surprise us with the newly-updated DRZ4S, considering the interest in off-road motorcycling is at an all-time high in India.

Yamaha

Yamaha have not let a word slip about their expo plans, but there’s a high chance of this Japanese brand displaying the WR 155 and XSR 155, a dual-sport and a retro bike respectively, based on the R15/MT-15 engine. They may showcase their big bikes like the Ténéré 700 and the MT-09, apart from the NMAX scooter

Ola

Ola are most likely to showcase the production version of their Roadster range of electric bikes, apart from their entire electric scooter range including the newly-launched Ola S1 Z.

Ather Energy

Ather are rumoured to have a new variant of the Rizta ready to unveil, but other than that, not much is expected from them at this time.