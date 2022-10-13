Firing on No Cylinders

Jitendra New EV Tech, an EV start-up based in the Golden Triangle of Maharashtra, organised an in-depth site visit, a relationship-building meeting, and a tour of Jitendra New EV Tech’s assembly plant in Nashik.



Jitendra New EV Tech was established in 2014 with the aim of bringing about a significant change in the country’s automotive sector EV Tech established in 2014. in 2016, the company began assembling and selling its electric two- and three-wheelers.



Samkit Shah is the co-founder of Jitendra New EV Tech, one of the leading EV brands in India. He is responsible for managing finances and marketing. At Jitendra New EV Tech, Samkit hopes to make the company India’s leading electric vehicle brand and help it carve a niche in the global electric vehicle market by developing and deploying easily accessible cutting-edge technology.

Samkit began his professional journey with the Shah Group, i.e. his family’s business. Over the years, he has also worked with Sharad Shah and Associates. A recipient of several recognitions and awards, he most recently took home the CA Entrepreneur Rising Star Award at the 15th ICAI Awards.



We got a chance to visit their Tech Assembly facility.









Their product range include:







JMT CLASSIC CITY

Motor Type: 250W

Maximum Speed: < 25 Km/h

Battery Type: 60V Lithium Ion Battery 1 Pc

Driving Distance: 60 Kms- 70 Kms*

Price: Rs. 74,059 (ex-showroom)

JMT1000 3K

Motor Type: 1000W

Maximum Speed: < 55 Km/h

Battery Type: Lead battery

Driving Distance: 65km*

Price: Rs. 84,417 (ex-showroom)





JET 320XL

Motor Type: 250W

Maximum Speed: < 25 Km/h

Battery Type: 12V (12V x 4) Lead Acid

Driving Distance: 60Kms- 70Kms

Price: Rs. 77,060 (ex-showroom)

JMT 1000HS

Motor Type: 1000W

Maximum Speed: 1st mode: 30-35kmph, 2nd mode : 40-45 kmph, 3rd mode: up to 55 kmph

Battery Type: 2.04 KWH Lithium-ion (Detachable Battery)

Driving Distance: 90km/charge

Price: Rs. 72,360 (ex-showroom)

​Some of their standard features which are available in all of their models include:

Front disc brakes

Anti-theft Alarm

Key Less Drive



Jitendra New EV Tech’s network, spread across the country, includes more than 150 3S, ie. Sales,

Service and Parts, points of contact. The vast JEV network spans across India, with points of contact from Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari. As a pioneer in the fast-growing Indian EV industry, Jitendra EV has actively contributed to driving socio-economic development by fostering mutually beneficial partnerships conducive to the long-term success of all stakeholders.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



