Eurosport is the Home of MotoGP Broadcasts in India Again

Eurosport’s newest deal will see it acquire MotoGP broadcasting rights in India till the end of the 2026 season

After a year’s hiatus, broadcasting rights for MotoGP are back with Eurosport India. Earlier, the broadcasting network did have the broadcasting rights to MotoGP from 2020 to 2022 and now this latest deal will see Eurosport India be the home of MotoGP broadcasts in India till the end of the 2026 season.

Eurosport India takes over from Viacom18 who hosted MotoGP races in 2023 via JioCinema and Sports18 in the country. MotoGP’s return to Eurosport is nothing to scoff at as it is a name well known for covering plenty of motor sport around the world such as Formula 2, WorldSBK, FIM-EWC, FIA-WEC, DTM and SpeedwayGP. In India too it covers a range of sports that include pro wrestling, the Tour de France, the PGA Tour, table tennis, tennis, and football.

This news comes off the back of a successful inaugural Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023 with expectations of a bigger and better event this year. It’s also positive for MotoGP fans in India as the previous year’s broadcast deal wasn’t publicised as much which confused many folk on where to watch MotoGP in the country.

The new broadcast deal comes in at the perfect time ahead of a record-breaking 21-race season that’s set to kick off with the Qatar Grand Prix. Racing action is scheduled to run between 8 to 10 March 2024.