Ducati XDiavel V4 Revealed

The V4 Granturismo engine has made its way to the Ducati XDiavel to give birth to an all-new hypercruiser; the XDiavel V4.

The XDiavel V4 takes design cues from the Diavel V4 and adds even more drama and flair, alongside many more notable changes. The signature muscular silhouette, the quad exit exhaust, all LED lighting, five-spoke rims, and a gorgeous single-sided swingarm establish it firmly as a Diavel. The longer wheelbase, more relaxed ergonomics, forward set footpegs and overall lower stance with a lower seat height differentiate the XDiavel V4 from the Diavel V4.

This 229-kg bike comes with a comprehensive electronics suite in the form of a 6.9-inch TFT display, riding and power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, a bi-directional quickshifter as well as launch control. The feet forward seating position and 770 mm seat height give the XDiavel V4 a more conventional cruiser’s rider triangle. The V4 Granturismo engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and belts out 168 hp and 126 Nm, while suspension duties are handled by a 50-mm fully adjustable USD fork up front and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Ducati XDiavel V4 is equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres with a colossal 240-section tyre at the rear. It also gets 330-mm semi-floating twin discs up front and a single 265-mm disc at the rear.

While pricing as well as India launch details aren’t out yet we can definitely expect a premium over the Diavel V4 which is currently priced at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The hypercruiser space in India is quite a niche segment with the Triumph Rocket III being the closest rival at Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

