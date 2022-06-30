Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard 800 Launched in India

The latest addition to the Ducati India lineup is the Scrambler Urban Motard 800. The bike has been launched in our market for a price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati says that the name of this latest Scrambler Urban Motard 800 refers to the characteristic atmosphere of large cities and is aimed at young people. This livery combines the Star White Silk and Ducati GP ’19 Red color paired with an energetic graphic design, inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti. The main features that distinguish this Scrambler are a high front mudguard, a dedicated flat seat in black with the Ducati logo, and number plates on the side.

The Urban Motard has a dry weight of just 180 kg and is powered by the 803-cc, L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution, putting out 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 66.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.The bike sports a black steel trellis frame, Kayaba forks at the front, and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. The Urban Motard rides on 17-inch spoked wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres wrapped around them. Bosch Cornering ABS is equipped as part of the standard equipment. The bike is compatible with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), which enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth, while the USB socket positioned under the seat is standard.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler Urban Motard is a motorcycle created for the Ducatisti to experience the urban environment in a fun and energetic way. The original livery of the bike is inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti, and it can’t go unnoticed thanks to its unmatched style and sporty character. The Scrambler Urban Motard is one distinctive machine in the Scrambler line up and we are happy to introduce it to our riding community!”