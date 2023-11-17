Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 Unveiled

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 celebrates the 30th anniversary of the iconic Ducati 916, a motorcycle that became a major milestone in the company’s history. Even today it is celebrated as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever built.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, was unveiled on the opening day of EICMA 2023. It is Ducati’s homage to the legendary 916, created in 1994 by Massimo Tamburini, the motorcycle from which the design DNA of all Ducati sports bikes originate.

On the Panigale anniversary, the tribute to the 916 is celebrated with a livery created by Centro Stile Ducati, paying homage to the racing graphics of the bike that won the Superbike World Championship with Carl Fogarty in 1999. The iconic tricolour on the fairing, the white number plates and the number one have been taken up and revisited in a modern way, while the black portion of the upper half of the cowl recalls the air ducts of the 916. The tank cover features the laurel logo, in the same gold colour as on the 916. The logo on the fairing, which on the first 916 was in silver with gold outline, has now been updated, with a similar 3D effect.

The genes of the 916 can also be found in the front, on elements such as the headlight, the air intakes, the shape of the fairing, the sculpted, diamond-shaped fuel tank, the short and agile tail and the single-sided swingarm.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 is limited to just 500 units and just like the race bike from which it takes its livery inspiration, it is offered only with a single seat configuration and is enriched by the billet aluminium steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. The Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated bike cover.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 has a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminium, air ducts for cooling the front brakes, exhaust heat shield, wings with double profile design and front mudguard in carbon fibre. The five-spoke wheels are also made of carbon fibre, reducing the weight of the wheels by 1.4 kg compared to the forged Marchesini of the V4 S and 3.4 kg compared to those of the standard Panigale V4. Ducati claim that the inertial moment is reduced by around 26 per cent at the front and 46 per cent at the rear, making the bike more agile, less tiring and more precise under acceleration.

The braking system is one of the best in its class: Brembo Stylema R calipers with cooling ducts. The bike comes with the STM EVO dry clutch.

The adjustable foot-pegs in billet aluminium allow the riding position to be adapted to any physique, and enable the use of the standard Ducati Quick Shifter, which can be configured either as a traditional gearbox or with a racing pattern. The bike also comes with the Ducati Data Analyser+ system that allows the rider’s performance to be monitored.

The bike is delivered with a track-ready kit, which includes billet aluminium caps for removing the rear-view mirrors, number plate holder removal kit, open carbon clutch cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ system.

Story: Alshin Thomas

