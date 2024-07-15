Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Unveiled

Ducati have unveiled the end-of-the-road Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition.

The stunning-looking Bolognese beast is produced as a limited edition, with a numbered series of just 555 units. The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is a tribute to the Ducati V-twin engine and its history. It is guaranteed to create a lot of interest among Ducati enthusiasts and collectors, so if you plan on getting one, you better hurry.

The Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition’s livery has been created by the Centro Stile Ducati in collaboration with Drudi Performance. The tribute livery is inspired by Ducati style codes and uses Ducati’s classic colours white, red, black and grey. Each example of the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition bears the serial number on the billet steering plate. Just imagine riding the bike through the quaint towns of Italy and you look down at the handlebar to remind yourself of the unicorn you’re sitting on. The motorcycle also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a customised motorcycle cover; just in case you didn’t feel like you stood out from the crowd.







Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged, continuing to be powered by the 955-cc engine that produces a peak 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The V2 also gets components that uplift its racing DNA. Sports hand grips, adjustable Rizoma foot-pegs, a plexiglass racing top fairing and a kit for the removal of the rear-view mirrors, to make it the beast that it is on track.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition is equipped with a 43-mm Öhlins USD fork up front that is fully adjustable. The Öhlins monoshock at the rear is also fully adjustable, to enable dynamic riding on road and on track. The five-spoke wheels are covered by Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear.

The brake system at the front comprises a pair of Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers and 320-mm discs. At the rear, a Brembo calliper does duty along with a single 245-mm disc.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition has a wet weight of 190 kg (without fuel) and a seat height of 835 mm. The maintenance service intervals are 12,000 km or 12 months.