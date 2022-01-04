Bike India

Ducati India Are Set To Launch 11 New Motorcycles In 2022

Ducati India are gearing up to launch 11 new motorcycles this year which will include their anticipated DesertX model.

The new launches vary in variety covering most of the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s range. The most awaited as mentioned earlier is the DesertX, Ducati’s Dakar-style new launch will be one of the models going on sale in India this year. We shall also receive specials like the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and the Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition, whose bookings are already open.

Other new launches are the SScrambler 800 Urban Motard, Streetfighter V2, Multistrada V2, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Streetfighter V4 SP, Panigale V4, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau. That is quite a few mouth-watering launches this year. Additionally, Ducati will also resume their Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) with the DRE Dream Tour in Rajasthan kicking things off in January.

Commenting on this, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We promised to launch 15 new models at the start of 2021, and despite the tumultuous year for the auto sector, we managed to keep that promise, and now the BSVI range for Ducati is complete in India. Globally, the third quarter of 2021 was the best in Ducati’s history, with a growth of +3% over the same period of 2020 and +25% compared to 2019. It is commendable how Ducati has stood strong through thick and thin, especially in the last 2 years, and thanks to that, we are ready with yet another year of back-to-back launches. Along with the new models, Ducati owners will also get to experience the DRE activities like Dream Tours, Track Days, Off-Road Days, and an exciting new format that we are working on, to bring to the racetrack this year. As we begin a new episode of 2022, we are thankful to the entire Ducati team, our dealer partners, and most importantly, the Ducatisti for standing strong with us.”

