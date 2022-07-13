Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Review – Believe the Hype

While we do not get many supermoto motorcycles in India, one of the most insane ones is on sale in the Indian market: the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE. We spend a day with the motorcycle to bring you a detailed review

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Ever since I laid my eyes on the first Hypermotard back in 2005, I just knew that it was going to be one crazy motorcycle to ride. Unfortunately, back then I was just a kid drooling over pictures of a menacing red supermoto. Fast forward to 17 years later and I finally got a chance to spend some time with the latest iteration of the motorcycle to see what the “HYPE” was all about. For this review, we have the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE variant that sits between the standard and the top-of-the-line SP model.

Supermotos are a unique and rare breed of motorcycles. They perfectly blend the capabilities of a naked street-fighter and a motocross bike and the Hypermotard 950 is one of the rawest examples out there. The design language has remained similar through the years and this iteration also sports a long beak at the front, a tall seat that merges into the 14.5 litre fuel tank, and a split trellis frame. The front end of the 950 gets sleek LED DRL units that run on either side of the halogen headlamp. This RVE variant receives a very special red and black colour scheme for the tank, side panels, wheels, and seat. What I find really attractive is the rear end, especially because of the single-sided swingarm and those twin under-seat exhausts just as we had seen on the first-ever Hypermotard 1100. In conclusion, if looks could kill, this bike would be a weapon of mass destruction. Beautiful from every angle as expected from a Ducati.

At 870 mm, the 950 RVE has a really tall saddle height because of the flat dirt-bike-inspired seat. The SP variant is even higher at 890 mm. Even though I had to tip-toe around because of my short stature, the height did not bother me because of how well-balanced the bike is. The Hypermotard placed me upright, closer to the front end and the wide handlebar feels similar to ones we see on some ADVs. The foot-pegs are set towards the rear and there is enough ground clearance to tackle unexpected bad patches of road. While riding this bike, it essentially feels like one is ready to try and grab the hole-shot after the gates have dropped for the start of a supercross race.

Combined with the looks, what really makes the Hypermotard so menacing is that firecracker of an engine. This is the same 937-cc, twin-cylinder, Desmodromic Testastretta 11° engine that is also present in the Monster, SuperSport 950 and the Multistrada V2. Although, it has been tuned differently and, on the spec sheet, is the most powerful of them all putting out 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. As soon as it is fired up, I hear the signature bark of the twin-cylinder Ducati’s but it sounds more snappy, and aggressive, and is surely the loudest ones from the lot when revved to the red-line. It is evident that the motor here has been tuned to be way more responsive and it is ready to go straight from the low-end rpm range. Once I get over 7,000 rpm is when the bike really makes me feel alive. The top-end is just mental and I couldn’t realise how quickly I was doing speeds above 150 km/h. In Sport mode, it is a different kind of beast altogether and is ready to pop crazy wheelies on demand in the right hands. The clutch is slightly on the heavier side but once I get going and start using the slick bi-directional quick-shifter, it does become effortless to ride. For long rides, this seat is not the most practical but, in all honesty, nobody is going to use it to commute intercity with a pillion. It was built for riders that just want to live it up in the most exciting way possible.

The Hypermotard 950 sports the same 4.5-inch TFT dash that is seen on most modern Ducati models and also gets all of the electronic assistance systems including traction control, cornering ABS and—the main aid that if one buys this motorcycle—wheelie control. There are three riding modes that allow for rider customization: Urban, Touring, and Sport, with three engine power modes (Low, Medium, and High) that can be easily switched in the menu along with the level of each of the electronics. Because of some European regulations, the rear ABS can not be completely switched off.

The suspension set-up comprises a 45-mm Marzocchi fully adjustable USD front fork and a Sachs mono-shock at the rear which is adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Even though this set-up has 170-mm of travel at the front and 150-mm of travel at the rear, it is on the stiffer side. This set-up combined with the 17-inch alloy wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres makes it one of the best handling motorcycles that I have ridden. Weighing just 198 kg (kerb), the bike feels extremely nimble and the way it flicks from one side to the other is unreal. I was able to hang off while cornering just like I do on naked motorcycles and the confidence it gives is superb if one is smooth with the throttle. While accelerating out of a corner, I can feel the front end getting ready to greet me with a power wheelie before I get ready to attack the next one. After riding it on the roads for a while, I started to wish that I was at a tight and twisty racetrack to exploit all that it has to offer. Stopping power comes from twin 320-mm discs paired with Brembo M4.32 calipers at the front and a 245-mm disc gripped by a Brembo caliper at the rear. All that is really needed is one finger on the front brake for a sharp and precise stop. For stuntmen, this motorcycle would undoubtedly be a dream come true.

At Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom), this Ducati is priced at a premium; as anyone would expect. At this price point, there are many ADV motorcycles that offer more practicality and are more versatile. Although, none of those motorcycles will give a liberating feeling like the Hypermotard does. It is the villain of the motorcycle world and I say that in the best way possible. With its menacing stance, an insane amount of power, and the antics it is always up to, I really just want to rob a bank so I can use it as the getaway vehicle.

A Hypermotard 950 and a handful of throttle are the perfect recipe for insanity on one wheel. The naughty character lives to provide a rider with one of the most exhilarating rides of their lives. To me, this was more than just a bike. It was an emotion that I won’t forget for a very long time and yet another Ducati that has made it to the list of my dream garage.