Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Revealed

Ducati have dipped their toes in the single cylinder market with the Hypermotard 698 Mono and we have a lot to be excited about.

The design of the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is unmistakably Ducati, with sleek lines and an aggressive front end it takes inspiration from its elder sibling, the Ducati Hypermotard 950, but that is where the similarities end because this bike is all new from every other aspect.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by the Superquadro Mono engine which is a single cylinder unit with a displacement of 659-cc. The bike delivers a maximum power of 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm and 62.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. Additionally on offer is the Termignoni racing exhaust which gives the motor a bump of seven hp, making it a total of 84.5 hp if you tick that option.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono comes with a host of goodies from the factory such as cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Shift. As a default, the Hypermotard 698 Mono is assigned four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet), while the Engine Mode (three levels), DTC, EBC, and ABS levels can be adjusted by the rider. In order to ensure readability, all instrumentation is displayed on the three point eight inch LCD monitor with white characters on a black background.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono weighs in at 151 kg dry and uses a tubular steel trellis frame. At the front it receives 45-mm Marzocchi upside-down front forks which are fully adjustable and the rear has an aluminum double-sided swingarm with progressive linkage Sachs fully adjustable monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 330-mm aluminum flange disc with Brembo M4.32 calipers in the front and a 245-mm disc, single piston floating caliper at the rear.Both the front and rear will come with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 160/60 ZR17 at the rear.

We hope to see the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono make it to our shores soon.

Story: Hamza Mir

