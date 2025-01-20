Cranking up the Soul

In the fourth edition of TVS MotoSoul, the brand had all their guns loaded for a fun- and action-packed festival. Here is all we witnessed at this two-day celebration

Report: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Anvay Mahajan and TVS



TVS MotoSoul, the annual festival celebrating all things TVS, took place on the 6th and 7th of December 2024. The event was packed with major launches, unveiling, collaborations, and showcases of TVS’ latest offerings. Those attending the event enjoyed a vibrant line-up of activities, including DJ nights, live concerts, workshops, and interviews with motor sport legends on the main stage.

The festival venue was abuzz with exciting events such as flat-track racing, dirt racing, slow motorcycle racing, stunt competitions, and a specialised obstacle course. Each activity featured TVS’ signature motorcycles, with the Ronin taking on the flat track and the Apache RTR 200 the obstacle course.



TVS set up a variety of stalls, including dedicated ones for the NTorq, Raider, their electric line-up, and a merchandise stall. The Ronin was given special attention with a two-storey stall where the upper level was exclusively reserved for premium members.



For a taste of track racing, the Apache racing simulator offered an immersive experience, right from the heart of Goa. The food stalls offered a diverse spread, ranging from Goan-style fish and poi bread to kebabs and shawarmas, along with vegetarian options such as dosa and pizza. Refreshing beverages like lassi and lemonade were also available.



Day One

The event started with a flag-off ceremony by Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business (Premium), TVS Motor Company. The festival witnessed multiple events being conducted concurrently, but the biggest unveiling of the day was of the new TVS RT-XD4 engine. This 299-cc engine is good for 35 hp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox and it features ride-by-wire and a dual oil pump system for better efficiency. The RT-XD4, wherein the “RT” stand for “race-tuned”, is expected to power the next-generation Apache RTR 310 and RR 310.

Following the launch of the new engine, TVS unveiled a stunning collection of custom motorcycles crafted by designers from India and across the globe. Leading the showcase was the TVS Ronin custom motorcycle, named Mizuno and created by Smoked Garage. Mizuno featured a sleek café racer-inspired design with custom fairings, a unique headlamp, and a striking yellow-and-black colour scheme adorned with the Smoked Garage logo near the fuel cap. Additional customization included a bespoke exhaust and wheel-covers designed to enhance aerodynamics. Notably, the engine remained stock and unaltered, preserving its original performance.

Next in the line-up was another factory-custom TVS Ronin, aptly named Café Racer. This custom build featured a sleek fairing adorned with a luxurious white-red-and- blue livery, custom exhaust with a sweet note, Pirelli Diablo Rosso tyres with striking white walls, and high-performance Brembo disc brakes.

The final custom motorcycle was the TVS Apache Vortex 310 by Smoked Garage, built on the Apache RTR 310 platform. This naked bike draws inspiration from supermoto design, featuring dual exhausts, a custom racing tank, a ventilated seat, and aerodynamic wheel covers to reduce drag. True to its design, the Vortex 310 built with drag racing in mind.

In addition to these, TVS showcased their rich racing legacy by displaying all their motor sport bikes since 1982. The impressive line-up included track racers, off-road bikes and scooters, and even the Dakar Rally bike ridden by Harith Noah during his remarkable performances.



Day Two

The second day of the TVS MotoSoul got under way with interview sessions with TVS Racing champions. Harith Noah, along with other motor sport legends like Baja World Cup rider Aishwarya Pissay, occupied the main stage to interact with the audience. They shared their experiences and insights into the world of motor sport, offering valuable insights in the process. The topics ranged from how and where to begin a racing journey to selecting the right category—whether it is Dakar, Baja or track racing—giving aspiring racers practical advice and inspiration. This session also recognised many FMSCI members for their contribution to motor sport in our country.

The highlight of the 2024 MotoSoul was the 2025 TVS Ronin. The updated Ronin comes in two colour options: Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Additionally, the mid-variant now comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, thereby enhancing safety. Other minor updates include a re-designed seat and a new chain guard.

In collaboration with GIVI, a renowned global premium luggage manufacturer, TVS launched a new range of custom-designed top boxes, specifically tailored for their two-wheelers, including the Apache series and Ronin. The brand also showcased a fresh line-up of riding gear, T-shirts, and accessories developed in partnership with Alpinestars.

Later, the main stage came alive with an electrifying performance by the singer duo of Vishal and Shekhar, who kept the crowd entertained well into the night with their Bollywood pop hits. Those present were immersed in the energy, with our media colleagues dancing joyously to the beat. The scene became even more vibrant when Vimal Sumbly himself joined the floor, adding an extra spark to the festivities.