Compact Continental ABS Developed

The latest Continental ABS dual-channel set-up is one of the most compact arrangements yet.

The new dual-channel Continental ABS is more compact than ever before. It could save a considerable amount of money and installation space, simplifying things for OEMs at the production level. The new system is called the MK 100 MAB PYA and it features an innovative way of integrating the sensor element straight into the circuit board of the ABS control unit. The current arrangement for advanced dual-channel systems uses a separate inertial measurement unit (IMU). With the integration of the sensor into the circuit board, the mechanical holder for the IMU is no longer required and neither is the wiring harness. In addition to making things easier at the production level, this is also a cost-effective option.

This new system does not compromise on the features that are offered with the current generation of dual-channel ABS. Rider aids such as cornering ABS will continue to function optimally even with this new development. The integrated circuit board will still detect parameters such as lateral acceleration and rotation rates on all spatial axes, thus providing the data basis for advanced protective functions such as cornering ABS and lift-off detection of the rear wheel. Continental confirmed that their latest ABS technology will be seen on motorcycles from major manufacturers in 2024. Once launched, we expect this technology to make its way into mass-produced small-capacity motorcycles as well. This could mean that we could see features like cornering ABS in entry-level models too.

Lothar Kienle, Head of motorcycle development in Continental’s Safety and Motion business unit, said, ‘With sensor integration on our new dual-channel ABS, we are creating the conditions for comprehensive protection functions and thus even greater safety. It also reduces the installation space required on the motorcycle, which is a major advantage for our customers.’

Story: Joshua Varghese

