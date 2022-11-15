Amazon India and TVS Motor Company Join Hands

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company have joined hands for a strategic partnership to drive connected services, electric infrastructure and mobility.

Under this partnership, a fleet of electric two- and three-wheelers from TVS Motor Company will be used for Amazon India’s last-mile deliveries. The two companies will also work together to explore electric vehicle deployment options for various Amazon businesses in light of their network and logistics needs. They will test TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions across India through their partner network and delivery partners.

Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfillment, Supply Chain, and Global Specialty Fulfillment, Amazon India, said, “As part of our commitment to The Climate Pledge, the co-operation represents another significant step for Amazon towards achieving our objective of attaining net-zero carbon by 2040. We are steadfast in our commitment to changing our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably. Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations, and we are committed to doing so. By incorporating electric two and three-wheelers into our current fleet, our partnership with TVS Motor Company increases our distribution network.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said, “With the great success of the TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point. TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services.”

This partnership is also in line with TVS Motor’s announcements aiming to have electric vehicles across segments like delivery, commuter and premium. TVS Motor Company will introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.

Local logistics players, delivery associates, fleet operators, and EV stakeholders will be able to benefit from this extensive collaboration as it offers a potential increase in the share of EVs in Amazon’s last-mile delivery, and provides them with an opportunity to participate in TVS Motor’s product and service offerings in the commercial mobility segment.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



